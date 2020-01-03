Good Newwz has a fantastic first week at the box office

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

It has been an incredible first week for Good Newwz at the box office. The movie opened to Rs. 17.56 crore at the box office and then stepped forward to make Rs. Rs 65.03 million in its first weekend.


The film continued to have good results during the week, earning Rs. Rs 13.41 million on Monday and Rs 16.20 million rupees on Tuesday. However, the film gained more momentum on January 1, 2020 and made an Rs. Rs 22.50 million at the box office. The movie had another good day on Thursday doing Rs. 10.80 crore, bringing the total to a huge sum of Rs. Rs 127.90 million.

Good newwz

Without major releases this week, a trade expert predicted that the film would soon reach Rs. Mark of 150 million rupees at the box office. He said: "Without an important movie this week, it is an advantage for Good Newwz for one more week … It should reach Rs 150 Rs in the weekend 2 … Rs target. Rs 200 million can be achieved * if * it works well on weekdays, which, in turn, will help to program in Week 3, when Tanhaji, Chhapaak and Darbar arrive. "

Directed by Raj Mehta Good Newwz is a comedy of errors starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

