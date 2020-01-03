Gonzaga gets Jalen Suggs, one of the top 10 recruits in the 2020 class

%MINIFYHTML6bd8401f7e45aa17c8b4496951fa806e9% %MINIFYHTML6bd8401f7e45aa17c8b4496951fa806e10%

Jalen Suggs announced Friday where he will play basketball and attend college later in 2020.

The 6-5 combo said on ESPN that it will join No. 1 Gonzaga next season. Suggs chose the Bulldogs over Florida, the state of Florida, the state of Iowa and the state of Minnesota (Suggs was born in Minneapolis and attends high school there).

Suggs, a second cousin of the Chiefs' passing chief, Terrell Suggs, ranks tenth in 247Sports in his 2020 class, while ESPN ranked him sixth.

It has been a fixed element for the US Team. UU. In the last three years, playing in teams that won gold in the 2019 FIBA ​​U19 World Cup, the 2018 FIBA ​​U17 World Cup and the 2017 U16 FIBA ​​Americas Championship. He scored 15 points in the U19 gold medal winning game against Mali last year.

Gonzaga coach Mark Few has extensive experience as a USA Basketball coach, his ties date back to 2009. He was an assistant to the select team that helped train the senior men's team for the 2019 FIBA ​​World Cup. He was also part of Gregg Popovich's staff for the senior team's mini camp last July, as noted by The Spokesman-Review of Spokane, Washington.