Golden Globes to raise awareness about the climate crisis by serving vegan meals

In addressing the late change in food options, HFPA President Lorenzo Soria acknowledges that they will not change the world with just one meal, but notes that small steps must be taken.

Stars attending the Golden Globe Awards will be served a plant-based meal after the heads of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) modified the menu to raise awareness about the climate crisis.

Nominees were supposed to eat fish at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday (January 5), but HFPA chief Lorenzo Soria made a late change in food options to send a message about the urgent need to act on the weather. change.

The president of the HFPA, Lorenzo Soria, tells The Hollywood Reporter: "The climate crisis surrounds us and we were thinking about the new year and the new decade. So we started talking to each other about what we can do to send a signal ".

"We do not believe that we change the world with just one meal, but we decided to take small steps to raise awareness. The food we eat, the way it is processed, grown and discarded, all that contributes to the climate crisis."

The menu of Beverly Hilton executive chef Matthew Morgan now includes a snack of cold golden beet soup with locally grown chervil and amaranth, and a main course of cooked mushrooms and presented as scallops, with wild mushroom risotto, roast suckling pig and Green Brussels sprouts, carrots and pea tendrils.

"We had the menu with fish," explains the chef. "Then we met with the HFPA and they wanted to make this change to send a good message. They are definitely the first Golden Globes that have become vegan."

Monday Scarlett Johansson Y Rami Malek They were also named as the last prize presenters at the event, which will be presented by the British comedian Ricky Gervais and will be broadcast on the American NBC network.

HFPA bosses have also partnered with Icelandic Glacial to serve the guests water in glass bottles instead of plastic bottles.