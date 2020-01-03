Give me Dash: "Aaliyah told me that R. Kelly was a bad man!"

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

On Thursday night, Lifetime broadcast Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning, which featured comments from Aaliyah's ex-boyfriend, Dame Dash, who revealed on the show that Aaliyah told him Kelly was a "bad man."

R. Kelly married Aaliyah when he was only 15 years old after allegedly bribing an official to give him a false ID.

"She simply said he was a bad man, and left it that way," Dash said. "I'm just saying that it made her feel so uncomfortable that I couldn't know, because it would have made me feel too uncomfortable not to try to correct that situation. But I simply couldn't have tolerated, you know, knowing certain things and being in the same room with certain people. You know what I mean? Unless they are begging me not to. So, I had to get therapy for that. "

