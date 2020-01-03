Give me Dash: "Aaliyah told me that R. Kelly was a bad man!"

On Thursday night, Lifetime broadcast Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning, which featured comments from Aaliyah's ex-boyfriend, Dame Dash, who revealed on the show that Aaliyah told him Kelly was a "bad man."

R. Kelly married Aaliyah when he was only 15 years old after allegedly bribing an official to give him a false ID.

"She simply said he was a bad man, and left it that way," Dash said. "I'm just saying that it made her feel so uncomfortable that I couldn't know, because it would have made me feel too uncomfortable not to try to correct that situation. But I simply couldn't have tolerated, you know, knowing certain things and being in the same room with certain people. You know what I mean? Unless they are begging me not to. So, I had to get therapy for that. "

"If, like, people had protected Aaliyah, many other girls would not have been touched. Do you understand what I say? And if they know they are in a bad place or not, the fact that they could be touched meant they were in a bad place and that they could have gotten help before. You know, you shouldn't always have to learn from pain. Sometimes you can learn from other people. Like, Aaliyah was like the lamb slaughtered for all that, because she didn't deserve any of that, " continuous.

Dame also revealed that Aaliyah had told him all about his past with the disused R,amp;B singer and that after his annulment, he didn't want any more parts of Kelly.

"I know the whole story, you know what I say? I know it was to cover up and all that," Dash said. "But how did he hide it? It just made the conversation less crazy. & # 39; Oh, did he marry a son? & # 39; That was a headline. It was like a rumor. There was talk of something like it was normal. "