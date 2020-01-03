Get all the scoop on the last season trip from Modern Family to Paris

Modern Family He is sending the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan on a last family trip. In the final season, which is currently broadcast on ABC, the family heads to Paris, France. Keeping the best for last?

In the episode, properly titled "Paris,quot;, the family heads to Paris, so Jay (Ed O & # 39; Neill) You can accept a lifetime achievement award for your career in the closet industry. But, as it is a sitcom, there is a twist. Earl Chambers, Jay's former enemy, finds a way to pursue Jay's trip abroad. Meanwhile, Claire (Julie Bowen) have a secret date, Cam (Eric Stonestreet) embarks on fulfilling his lifelong dream of acting as Fizbo in the Parisian streets.

Guest stars include Arnaud Binard as Guy Jean-Francois Pages as Bernard Busse and Jean-Pierre Pivolot as Fizbeau

Through the years, Modern Family He has traveled to Hawaii, Australia, Wyoming and Disneyland to Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe and New York.