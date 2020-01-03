Get all the scoop on the last season trip from Modern Family to Paris

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Modern Family He is sending the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan on a last family trip. In the final season, which is currently broadcast on ABC, the family heads to Paris, France. Keeping the best for last?

In the episode, properly titled "Paris,quot;, the family heads to Paris, so Jay (Ed O & # 39; Neill) You can accept a lifetime achievement award for your career in the closet industry. But, as it is a sitcom, there is a twist. Earl Chambers, Jay's former enemy, finds a way to pursue Jay's trip abroad. Meanwhile, Claire (Julie Bowen) have a secret date, Cam (Eric Stonestreet) embarks on fulfilling his lifelong dream of acting as Fizbo in the Parisian streets.

Guest stars include Arnaud Binard as Guy Jean-Francois Pages as Bernard Busse and Jean-Pierre Pivolot as Fizbeau

Through the years, Modern Family He has traveled to Hawaii, Australia, Wyoming and Disneyland to Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe and New York.

Modern Family also stars Ty burrell, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter, Rico Rodriguez, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Jeremy Maguire Y Reid ewing.

Their Modern FamilyOn the last trip and during the season, the cast has been feeling the emotions that come with finishing more than a decade together.

"The first & # 39; first last & # 39; was the reading of the table and it was actually … quite emotional, but I still feel that we will not really begin to feel it until we approach the end," Burrell told reporters at the 2019 Television Critics Association. summer press tour. "I think that at this moment we are all so grateful for the time we have had, during the 11 years that we have all been on a trip so special that it still doesn't seem like the end, when I think the end is going to be difficult, I really know Lasted ".

The Parisian episode of Modern Family airs on Wednesday, February 12 at 9 p.m. on ABC

