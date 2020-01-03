Gedson Fernandes: West Ham in talks with midfielder also linked to Manchester United | Soccer news





West Ham is in talks with Gedson Fernandes of Benfica

West Ham is in talks with Benfica about the signing of midfielder Gedson Fernandes, Sky sports news understands

They are discussing a possible 18-month loan agreement that would include a purchase option, with David Moyes seeking to make his first signature since returning to the club last weekend.

Fernandes, who has also been linked to Manchester United, favors a change to the Premier League and his favorite destination is the London Stadium for family reasons.

Speculation about West Ham and his potential interest in the 20-year-old peaked Thursday night when he added the emoji & # 39; iron & # 39; from West Ham to his name in an Instagram post.

It is understood that their representatives have already spoken with several Premier League clubs about Portugal's international, which has two matches.

The Fernandes release clause is 102 million pounds, but Benfica has admitted that they will not approach that figure for a player who is in disgrace and reportedly fell with head coach Bruno Lage.

Lyon and AC Milan have made formal offers for the player, who went through the famous Benfica academy system and made his debut for his first team less when he was a teenager.

