Gedson Fernandes: Manchester United linked to Benfica and the young man from Portugal | Soccer news

Manchester United and three other Premier League clubs have been linked to Benfica Gedson Fernandes, but why is the 20-year-old so in demand?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that the club wants to recruit in midfield, with Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay set aside, leaving only Nemanja Matic, Fred and Andreas Pereira to call.

It is believed that Benfica wants to lend to Portugal international for 18 months with a purchase option. Lyon and AC Milan have made formal offers, but the player would prefer to go to the Premier League.

Fernandes has not appeared in the last seven games of Benfica and is believed to have fought with head coach Bruno Lage.

His contract includes a release clause of £ 102 million, but Benfica has admitted that they will not get that kind of money for a disadvantaged player.

Where does he play?

He joined the Benfica youth system in 2009 and was promoted to the first team squad for the beginning of 2018/19, quickly winning his senior international debut, having represented his country at youth levels.

In that important season of the league, Fernandes played on both sides of the central midfield and recorded 1,044 minutes. This term has accumulated only 215 minutes so far, mainly deployed as a right attacking midfielder.

The graph below shows his heat map and key statistics from last season, revealing how he prefers to work on the third attacker, but also falls deeper.

Its key attribute is to run with the ball, frequently committing fouls and winning free throws, but it also provides tempering in the midfield with a higher than average number of duels won and a progressive distribution.

The following tactile map details the above, revealing how rarely it enters the penalty area, but operates more deeply in the middle of the opposition and works in wider areas, while the sonar indicates that it rarely passes backwards.

Those trends are also shown on their shooting map for 2018/19. He only made six shots within the area, but attempted 10 from the range, all typically from the center right area, with a distance of approximately 20 yards.

The player's representatives have been in the United Kingdom to discuss a possible move towards the Premier League, and Portugal's international would offer creativity with a vision of the future, defensive qualities and youth for the suitors.

