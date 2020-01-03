Gabrielle Union reveals that the Uber driver had a "Deuce,quot; in his house

The beginning of Gabrielle Union's New Year was apparently not as good as I expected. Page Six states that the 47-year-old woman went to her Twitter account to share a story about an Uber driver who had to use her bathroom.

Union said on the platform that he was trying to be responsible, so he allowed his Uber driver to use the bathroom. Then he spent about twenty minutes in the bathroom, leaving a terrible smell.

Fortunately, Union mocked the situation by saying that she was "satisfied,quot; with the fact that she and her family have a home and reading material for other people to enjoy, feel comfortable and "leave the children in the pool,quot; .

This story marks a more positive turn in Union media coverage in recent months, after his dismissal from America has talent which caused a violent reaction in the media, as well as in social networks. Reported by Nick Markus in November 2019, Gabrielle was suddenly removed from AGT and told the world her story.

According to Variety, who first reported on the dispute, Gabrielle complained that she was often the subject of "very specific criticisms," many of which were directed at her hair. Reportedly, he was allegedly told that his constantly changing hairstyles were too "black,quot; for America's audience.

Trying to be responsible and use UBER and our driver asked to use our bathroom 15-20 minutes later 🤢 Dude dropped a deuce. I am glad that we clearly have a reading material at home and available that shouts "Come in, get comfortable and leave the children in the pool,quot; Welcome to 2020 friends 💩🤗 – Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 1, 2020

Several media reported that Gabrielle received several comments from executives on the program repeatedly during her career there, perhaps even more than a dozen. In addition, Union complained about a comment Jay Leno had made about Asian people eating hot dogs.

After the end of the program, the star went to her Twitter account to say: "so many tears, so much gratitude." Her husband, Dwayne Wade, also broke her silence and offered her sincere opinion about her wife's dismissal.

Another star to comment on the matter was his co-star Julianne Hough, who seemed to remain as diplomatic as possible. Julianna left the series at the same time. In subsequent interviews, Julianne admitted that she and Gabrielle had not spoken since their departure.



