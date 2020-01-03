Gabourey Sidibe's boyfriend sings his praises and declares his love on Instagram

Gabourey Sidibe's boyfriend is singing his praises and declaring his love for the Oscar-winning actress on his official Instagram account. While Gabourey does not share many photos of Brandon on his Instagram account, he has many photos of them as a couple. He also responds on his social networks and the two participate in playful and romantic back and forth jokes. Brandon shared sweet photos of the couple where they both wore matching Queen and King sweatshirts that social media noticed. Now, it has been revealed that the two have been together for about eight months and their relationship seems to be strong, healthy and happy.

Although Gabourey also comments on his photos, it wasn't until Brandon Frankel gave him a very sweet, touching and long message when 2019 came to an end and the two embarked on the new year together that people really discovered they were not. a couple, but in love and apparently things are serious.

Brandon talked about the things he was grateful for and then deepened his love for Gabourey.

“And, above all, for THIS Queen right here. You are a sunball, so generous and generous of your time, resources and love, and your enthusiasm and passion for life and the people / things you love really light my heart. You have taught me a lot about life, myself and the world that is really invaluable. You make me strive to be a better me, although you probably don't even realize that you are. I love you more and more every day, which seems impossible, but it continually surprises me. Here it is until 2020, and thanks for loving me so unconditionally. I love being your always-Dork. ❤️❤️❤️ ”

The sweet post touched Gabourey fans who are happy that she and Brandon have found love.

You can see the photos that Brandon shared on his Instagram account below.

It is clear to see how happy Gabourey and Brandon are as the two continue to smile, laugh and snuggle together in several photos. Another set of photos Brandon shared showed the two celebrating their birthday in Mexico.

Are you happy for Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel?

Did you know that the two were involved in a long-term relationship?



