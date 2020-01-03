Gabourey Sidibe dating a guy with a six pack after a dramatic weight loss

Instagram

The boyfriend of the actress of & # 39; Precious & # 39 ;, Brandon Frankel, seems in love, as he often gets excited about her and flaunts her public show of affection on her Instagram.

Gabourey Sidibe He has a torn boyfriend. While she rarely posted about her boyfriend on her Instagram, she often showed her public affection on her page. "One of my favorite humans in the world … I will stop so they do not vomit for tenderness," he wrote in a photo.

Gabourey Sidibe and her boyfriend fall in love

The boyfriend called Brandon Frankel He is a former senior vice president of Brand Partnerships & Creators Initiative at Paradigm Talent Agency. He left the firm in 2017 to form his own consulting firm.

Brandon Frankel shows his six pack

He first published about Sidibe in April 2019. He joined her during a visit to Disneyland in May to celebrate her birthday with a group of friends. It was his first visit to the theme park. "One of the sickest days, happy birthday, queen," he left a comment in his post.

Gabourey Sidibe celebrates his birthday at Disneyland

The couple celebrated Christmas together and he gave her an easy-to-bake oven for the happy season. "My man got me the opposite of a platoon for Christmas. I'm about to take 12 hours of my time and make a bomb, a gluten-free cake with a light bulb!" She captioned her post.

Gabourey Sidibe and her boyfriend cross their lips

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old Oscar-nominated actress surprised him with a week-long vacation to visit the Mayan ruins of Yucatan, Mexico, for her birthday. "These surprise birthday vacations were a dream," he said. "It's crazy to believe that 8 days went by so fast. I love you to the moon and back to my Queen."

Gabourey Sidibe and her boyfriend visit Mexico

A few weeks before Christmas, Gabourey Sidibe showed a dramatic weight loss. The "Lovely: Based on Sapphire's PUSH novel"Star has been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. In the past she underwent laparoscopic bariatric surgery to control her weight.

In his memoir, the star explained that he went under the knife due to health problems. "I didn't make this surgery beautiful. I did it so I could walk comfortably with my heels. I want to do a somersault. I want to feel no pain every time I climb a flight of stairs," he said. .