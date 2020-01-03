Gabourey & # 39; Precious & # 39; Sidibe is dating a bright white man! (Photos)

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Actress Gabourey "Prices,quot; Sidibe finally got a man, and he is cute.

MTO News has confirmed that Gabourey has been dating Brandon R. Frankel, the former senior vice president of Brand Partnerships & Creators Initiative at the talent firm Paradigm. He left to start his own multi-faceted consulting firm called Contra Inc ..

So he's a pretty successful guy.

And it seems he really likes Gabby. She is in all her Instagram. And Brandon seems to have the same peculiar sense of humor that Gabby has.

We are very happy for you both. They look like a beautiful couple.

Here are pictures of the happy couple:

67307816_130664424862539_1015069430026289131_n "decoding =" asynchronous "src =" "height =" https://mtonews.com/.image/c_limit%2Ccs_srgb%2Cfl_progressive%2Cq_auto:good%2Cw_700/MTY5NDgyOTY0NjU5MzQ4OTU1/67307816_130664424862539_1015069430026289131_n.jpg 1080 "width =" 1080 "srcset = "data: image / gif; base64, R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP /// and H5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7 "itemprop =" contentUrl url "/></source></source></picture></phoenix-picture><figcaption/></figure></div><aside class=

