Gabby Sidibe and his Bae make their social media debut

# Roommates, love is in the air for the new year, and "Empire,quot; star Gabby Sidibe is finally showing his special boy to the world. She recently made Instagram stuff official with her boyfriend by checking us out for the first time!

It is known that Gabby is private and has kept his relationship with his boyfriend Brandon Frankel secret … until now. Brandon shed his heart in an emotional subtitle in a post of the two on Instagram.

He wrote:

"I am really grateful for my close family, friends, associates of the past and the present … and, above all, for THIS Queen right here. You are a sunball, so generous and generous of your time, resources and love, and your enthusiasm and passion for life and the people / things you love really enlighten my heart.I love you more and more every day, which seems impossible, but continually surprises me.Here it is until 2020, and thanks for loving me so unconditionally. love being your always-dork.

Gabby responded to the sweet post with the following comment:

"You are my favorite love song," he replied Thursday in his comments section. You are the icing on this last decade and the basis for the next. I'm excited for all the matching sweatshirts, Mickey / Minnie sets for DisneyLand and your favorite shirts that somehow become MY favorite shirts. You make me happier than ever. I am very happy that we have met and I will point and shout "DOG!" For you, when you see one in public forever. "

Brandon's biography on Instagram says he works in "entertainment, marketing and branding." He initially shared photos of the two dating from May 2019, but the exact timeline of their relationship is unknown. Congratulations!

Roommates, what do you think about this?