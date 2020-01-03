From & # 39; Aaron Fox & # 39; so explosive & # 39; in the return victory of the Sacramento Kings, says coach Luke Walton | NBA News

Kings coach Luke Walton praised De & # 39; Aaron Fox for his "free security,quot; after the point guard scored 10 of his 27 points in the last five minutes and spent five steals to complete the return victory of Sacramento against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Fox finally got the Kings to run at the fast pace he got used to last season by scoring 10 of his 27 points in the last five minutes and the Kings overcame a 20-point deficit in the first half to beat the Grizzlies 128-123 on Thursday night, ending a losing streak of eight games.

He also got five seasonal steals to help the Kings rally.

"You lose 20 in the first quarter, it's easy to give in," Walton said. "That's the easiest thing to do, and our boys kept fighting and fighting, fighting and fighting. They got a tough and tough victory. That's our kind of group."

It's a group that hasn't had much defensive success this season, while Fox has been in and out of the lineup.

Fox had an immediate impact against Memphis, coming from behind to block a shot by Jaren Jackson Jr after the Grizzlies grabbed the opening tip. Fox also had a steal and a fall in the middle of the court as part of a race in the fourth quarter when the Kings turned a two-point deficit into an eight-point lead.

"I feel that I am one of the best boys in the league who can really bet on that kind of betting," Fox said of his initial block. "I went up and made many plays defensively tonight. Sometimes you have to be able to take those risks and be able to make plays defensively."

Walton compared Fox with a free NFL security.

"He is so fast and reads things so well that when he is really engaged and comes to help, he just gets to places so fast and is so explosive," Walton said. "It sets us in motion."















1:30



Highlights of Memphis Grizzlies' visit to the Sacramento Kings in week 11 of the NBA season



Buddy Hield had 26 points and seven rebounds to help the Kings win for the first time since they beat Golden State on December 15. Richaun Holmes added 18 points and seven rebounds, and Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 16 points.

The Kings allowed 42 points in the first quarter and 37 in the third, but kept the Grizzlies at 13 in the first 10 minutes of the last quarter, one of the best defensive stretches of the season by the Walton team.

Sacramento took control with a 14-4 run after being 106-104 with 5:11 left. It was the biggest comeback of the Kings season.

"We have to learn to play with a big advantage like that, especially at the beginning of the game," said Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins. "We have to know that when a team is 20 down, that all those things that we emphasized in the first quarter, you have to take it to another level. It just escaped us."

Ja Morant, the rookie of the Western Conference in December, had 23 points and seven assists for Memphis. Jonas Valanciunas added 18 points and 12 rebounds.

