Friday PRO14: Ulster thrash Munster; Scarlets wins at Cardiff Blues | Rugby Union News





Jacob Stockdale and John Cooney were on the scoreboard when Ulster put Munster to the sword Friday in Belfast

A summary of Friday night's PRO14 action when Ulster hit Munster at home, and Scarlets won a victory at Cardiff Blues.

Ulster 38-17 Munster

John Cooney returned to be the star, as Ulster continued his good form with a resounding five-try hit by 38-17 of the Irish rivals Munster at Kingspan Stadium.

The scrum half scored 18 points from a try, the five conversions and a penalty when Dan McFarland's team got another bonus point victory.

Robert Baloucoune, Matty Rea, Stuart McCloskey and Jacob Stockdale also scored for Ulster.

Munster made attempts by Shane Daly and Niall Scannell along with two conversions and a penalty for starting Joey Carbery.

Ulster had led 17-10 at halftime after being left behind 7-0 through attempts by Cooney and Baloucoune that were converted by Cooney, who also threw a penalty.

Then they crossed the Munster line three more times in the second half.

Cardiff Blues 14-16 Scarlets

Cardiff Blues missed the opportunity to register a hat-trick of Welsh derby festive victories when Scarlets won a 16-14 victory over a crowded crowd at Arms Park.

After victories over ospreys and dragons, the Blues were narrow favorites for victory, but the bad kicks cost them the game.

Leigh Halfpenny made them pay with three penalties and the conversion of an attempt by Gareth Davies.

Blues' attempts came from Owen Lane and Josh Adams, with Jarrod Evans and Jason Tovey each adding a conversion.