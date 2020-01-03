French Montana continues to roll 50 Cent, shares a picture of him kissing a man

WENN / FayesVision / Avalon

The rapper & # 39; Unforgettable & # 39; is responding to the star of & # 39; Power & # 39; which states that the new French Bugatti has no & # 39; navigation & # 39; and that has documentation of & # 39; 60 months of loan & # 39; in the vehicle

Just because the year is ending doesn't mean French montana Y 50 cents They are ending their enmity too. In any case, their meat is warming even more with the two rappers exchanging blows on Thursday, January 2.

It all started after Fiddy shared on Instagram a telephone conversation he had with an unidentified person who said that the French Bugatti "has no [navigation] and has a CD player." In a separate publication, he said that "he has just received the roles that never in your life play with me." He added: "He got a 60-month loan in an 08 n *** and it will be 2025 when he gets out of that car."

<br />

<br />

Without remaining silent after hearing about the criticism, French responded quickly by publishing a list for the car that showed it was worth more than $ 1.8 million. "CONGRATULATIONS FOR ME 59 hahaha …. IS THIS ASSUMED TO BE FUN? LOL U REALLY CRAZY IM WAVIER THAT YOU … YOU INCREDIBLE CREATURE", wrote the rapper "Unforgettable" in the caption. "GET YOUR INFORMATION SHOW THE WORK DINOSAUR ON PAPER … YOU DO IT IN ANY OTHER CASE IN WHICH YOU STAY [RAT]. I DO NOT INCLUDE YOUR OWN …"

And he continued: "FRONTIN as if you had a FUNNY T 59 !! Do you have a lawsuit with MANHATTAN engines to return all of THEM CARS told you that I was going to buy you AND THAT FACTS big."

<br />

Without stopping there, he later shared a picture of Fiddy kissing a man along with a legend that said: "BACK TO THE BACK AGAIN WHO 59 WOULD NOT GET A BUGGATTI AFTER THE DINOSAUR looks at my damn Kay, kills the hahaha face. "

<br />

Fiddy has not yet responded to French's accusation. However, one source has claimed that the photo of "Power"The star that kisses a man is an edited photo because the original image showed that he closed his lips with a model.

The enmity of Fiddy and French began when the first mocked the rapper "Writing on the Wall" after showing a new Bugatti he bought to celebrate his hospital discharge. Fiddy said it was not worth boasting the vehicle, since it is not the latest model. "You should have the Uber application on your phone," he said at the time. "Put those bulls in that truck."