French Montana accused of falsifying broadcasts on Spotify for their new single

The rapper & # 39; Writing on the Wall & # 39; He is allegedly buying broadcasts on Spotify using pirated accounts to boost his song featuring Rvssian, Post Malone and Cardi B.

French montana He allegedly used payola and fake Spotify transmissions using pirated accounts to boost the single from his latest album. The rapper was accused of buying transmissions for his song "Writing on the Wall" that included Rvssian, Post MaloneY Cardi B.

The song was released in September 2019 for a warm reception and left the top 200 of Spotify after 5 weeks. However, around Christmas, he re-entered the table and jumped to the top 30 in Spotify US. At the same time, people complained on Twitter, claiming that their accounts were hacked and used to play the song in a loop.

"I like how whoever hacked my Spotify did everything possible to unlock Cardi B and play a song that appears again and again," said a Twitter user. "By the way, I logged out everywhere and they re-logged in and continued playing the song f ** king." She added: "I changed my password, but my God, what is the reason?"

"Someone hacked my Spotify to play French Montana and I never felt more violated," wrote another. Another user was enraged: "Someone hacked my Spotify. All this fool I've been listening to is French Montana and I'm so angry that this shit is now in my Spotify algorithm and history."

One more person wrote: "Then my Spotify was hacked or something in the morning, my sister and I were opening presents and had Mariah Carey playing Christmas and halfway changed to Writing on the Wall of French Montana. I don't complain because my parents were surprised. "

While "Writing on the Wall" was increasing in Spotify, it did not enjoy the same popularity in Apple Music. In fact, the difference was amazing. It reached number 21 on Spotify, but only managed to ascend to number 1192 on Apple Music.

Neither French Montana nor its seal responded to the accusations.