Frank Lampard happy to be the & # 39; bad cop & # 39; of Chelsea, says Jody Morris | Soccer news

Jody Morris (R) says that Frank Lampard is focusing on more than just results in Chelsea

Jody Morris insists that Frank Lampard is perfectly prepared to play the role of "bad cop,quot; as head of Chelsea.

Coach Morris's assistant praised manager Lampard's impulse to improve individual players and his willingness to win at Chelsea, maintaining that the former England midfielder is happy to establish Stamford Bridge law.

Lampard is enduring his first complicated spell as head of Chelsea, with the Blues fighting for form and fluency at home.

Chelsea will try to get rid of consecutive losses at home when it receives Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday, and Morris is confident that the Blues can quickly return to their best form.

Lampard is pleased to establish the law at Stamford Bridge

"We are different personalities, but there have certainly been times when the bad cop is 100 percent," said Morris, when asked about his training dynamics and that of Lampard.

"Maybe I'm a little more cranky than him on the band line!

"I think there are elements in which things have to be said, and 99 percent of the time it is he who says so.

"You have to take the players individually at a time when you have to weigh how you would treat them and I certainly know that the coach does."

"He has close relationships with some of them. But if he has to kick them in the back, he has no problem doing it."

"We are in the game of a man, we are in a great competition week after week and you must be under the umbrella of being a first team player now and that you have to give up."

"And I think they have been (acting) to be honest."

The frustrating home losses to Bournemouth and Southampton blocked a productive Christmas period along the way, with Chelsea achieving excellent victories in Tottenham and Arsenal.

Morris knows that Chelsea should raise the bet at home, however, insisting that Lampard focuses on much more than just results in his training demands.

"The results may point to his first test as a manager," Morris said.

"But we have had moments in which we have won games in which we have been equally frustrated."

"And he is one of those who lives and breathes it. Last night we received text messages about & # 39; look at this, look at that & # 39 ;.

"He is passionate about improving players, he is passionate about winning. But not only the results could push him to feel frustrated."

"I remember spells in Derby where we were winning games, but certain things we asked for were not carried out."

"Therefore, he is a deep thinker and wants to find ways to help players individually and in groups."