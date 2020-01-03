France: man stabs several people in the park and kills one | France news

Police in France fatally shot a man near Paris after stabbing several people in a park, killing one person and injuring two others, a prosecutor said.

The attack occurred on Friday in the city of Villejuif, about 8 km (5 miles) south of central Paris.

The man's motives were not immediately clear.

Police cordoned off the area, and ambulances and police vehicles lined up on a road that approached the park.

The two injured victims are being treated at nearby hospitals, Laure Beccuau, the prosecutor whose office handles the case, told reporters.

"The suspect tried to attack other victims during his wave of murders … (and they) were able to escape," he said.

The prosecutor refused to disclose details about the attacker. There was no indication of his identity or the reason for the attack.

Laurent Nunez, deputy interior minister of France, visited the scene and said the attacker would probably have hurt more people if the police had not shot him when they did.

"It was an extremely brave act," said Nunez.