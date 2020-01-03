Former statements of R. Kelly was forced into suicide pact, accuser suffers physical attack from fans

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

Jerhonda Pace says in the new documentary & # 39; Surviving R. Kelly Part II & # 39; that he was supposed to take his own life if the singer of & # 39; I Believe I Can Fly & # 39; was arrested or harmed sometime.

R. KellyJerhonda Pace's ex-girlfriend says the singer forced her into a suicide pact. In the new three-part documentary, "Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning, "which is broadcast on Lifetime, Jerhonda admits she was ready to take her own life during her relationship with the R&B star.

"With Rob, I was part of a suicide pact with him. And if something happened to him, if he went to jail or someone hurt him, he was supposed to kill me," said Jerhonda, who met R Kelly when he was only 17, says in a clip of the documentary Lifetime. She calls the dishonored singer by her first name, Robert.

She continues: "When the suicide pact emerged, Rob and I were in the mirror room, and he told me that if I was everything to him as I say, then there would be no life worth living. He said: & # 39 If something happens to me, I want you to take these pills. "She continues to share:" When I was with him, I was really ready to take my life because Rob was everything to me. Rob was my life. "

Meanwhile, in another interview with CBS News, R. Kelly's accuser, Faith Rodgers, reveals that she has been verbally and physically attacked by the singer's followers and that it has only worsened since her arrest. "[R. Kelly's arrest is] he will never stop the violent reaction. In any case, it is somewhat worse since he is in jail," he says. "It's a lot of angry fans, so it really hasn't improved. Knowing you're in jail, that's just knowing you're not hurting anyone else, but the people you hurt are still being affected."

His father, Pastor Charles Rodgers, says he and his wife were worried about the safety of their daughter. "There has been a lot of negativity. We often worry about Faith's well-being, her safety," he shares. "When he is outside trying to live his life, you know, many times he has been verbally attacked, he has been physically attacked. It is quite traumatic."

Despite the attack, Faith, who also appears in "Surviving R. Kelly Part II," is still willing to speak out against him and testify in court if asked. "[He] needs to go to jail forever. There should be no way out … If you ask me, then I will do my part," he says.

In her lawsuit, Faith claims that Kelly abused her "mentally, sexually and verbally." He also alleges that the singer, unknowingly, recorded his sexual acts and gave him a sexually transmitted disease.