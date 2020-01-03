Former NBA commissioner, David Stern, dies at 77 | USA news

Former NBA commissioner, David Stern, dies at 77 | USA newsBy Matilda ColemanJanuary 3, 2020Latest NewsShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp David Stern, the man credited with transforming the fortunes of American basketball, died at the age of 77.His 30 years as an NBA commissioner have been remembered by the players he helped turn into world icons.Rob Matheson of Al Jazeera reports. ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Recent Articles The Somali government arrested a record number of journalists in 2019 | Somalia News Latest News Matilda Coleman - January 3, 2020 0 Somalia's government forces beat and arrested a record number of journalists in 2019, the journalists' union told Reuters news agency, prompting suggestions that the... Read moreWho is Michelle Knight? 5 things about the Cleveland kidnapping survivor – Up News Info Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 3, 2020 0 Read moreCricket Debate Podcast: Should England have a selector? The | Cricket News Sports Lisa Witt - January 3, 2020 0 Read moreDaBaby will remain in jail without bail due to another case in Texas Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 3, 2020 0 It seems that DaBaby will have to feel comfortable in jail at least a little more time. After his arrest in Miami for his... Read moreThe first crush of Jodie Turner-Smith was, of course, Joshua Jackson Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 3, 2020 0 Broadimage / Shutterstock It was written in the stars. Everyone is the first crush on celebrities when they are children, but... Read more