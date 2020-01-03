Former Dallas Stars coach Jim Montgomery seeks alcohol abuse treatment, says firing was "an appropriate call,quot;

Former Dallas Stars head coach Jim Montgomery released a statement on Friday clearing the air about his sudden and unexpected team shot on December 10.

"Losing my job as head coach of the Dallas Stars last month was a wake-up call. It was also the appropriate call," says the Montgomery statement. "I dropped the team office, the staff and the players. More importantly, I let my wife and my family down."

"The team's decision to finish my paper forced me to look in the mirror and decide if I wanted to continue living a harmful lifestyle or get help. I decided to get help. I turned to professionals in the field of alcohol abuse to get their guidance and Counseling: it has been an overwhelming and very humiliating experience to know that I am not alone.

"Today, with the unconditional support of my wife and my family, and many close friends, I took another step by admitting myself to a residential program for hospitalized patients, where I intend to take the steps to be a better husband, father, friend , coach and mentor, one day at a time. It is a process that I am committed to. In doing so, I ask that my family's privacy be respected. Thank you. "

Montgomery was in his second season as head coach of the Stars and made them play well with a 17-11-3 record. He led Dallas to the playoffs in his first season, leading the Stanley Cup champion, St. Louis Blues, as far as they could in the double overtime of Game 7 in the second round, before falling.

When the head coach was released, the team announced the reasoning as "due to non-professional conduct inconsistent with the core values ​​and beliefs of the Dallas Stars and the National Hockey League," which now seems to be related to the abuse of alcohol in the light of the Montgomery statement.

Rick Bowness has trained the team to a 6-3-1 record in his provisional term since taking office and the Stars are third in the Central Division with 50 points in the middle of the season.