For Trump, a risky bet to deter Iran

For now, they can't, at least in traditional ways.

But they have tried terrorism, including a failed attempt to kill a Saudi ambassador to Washington nine years ago, and on Thursday night the Department of Homeland Security sent reminders of Iran's past and current efforts to attack the United States. in cyberspace. So far, that has been limited to attacks on US banks and probes in dams and other critical infrastructures, but so far they have not proven to have the capabilities of the Russians or the Chinese.

Their first escalation could well be in Iraq, where they support the pro-Iranian militias. But even there, they are an inopportune force. Just a few weeks ago, people took to the streets of Iraq to protest Iranian interference in their policy, not the American. But there are soft targets throughout the region, as the attacks on Saudi oil facilities showed.

To complicate the management of a dangerous moment is the removal of the president and the revival of Iran's nuclear program.

It is only a matter of time before questions arise about whether the strike was designed to create a counterattack, one of a conflict with a longtime adversary, while a Senate trial begins. And there are already charges that the president exceeded his limits and that the decision to kill General Suleimani, if it was a decision, and the Iranian leader was not simply in the wrong convoy at the wrong time, required the approval of Congress.

"The question is this," Senator Chris Murphy, the Connecticut Democrat, asked on Twitter when the news of the strike spread. "As the reports suggest, did the United States assassinate, without any authorization from Congress, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowing that it triggered a potential massive regional war?"

Trump will argue that he was well within his rights and that the attack was an act of self-defense. And he will have a strong argument: General Suleimani was responsible for the deaths of hundreds, if not thousands, of Americans in Iraq over the years, and he certainly planned more.