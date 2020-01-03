For Trump, a risky bet to deter Iran

By Matilda Coleman
Latest News

For now, they can't, at least in traditional ways.

But they have tried terrorism, including a failed attempt to kill a Saudi ambassador to Washington nine years ago, and on Thursday night the Department of Homeland Security sent reminders of Iran's past and current efforts to attack the United States. in cyberspace. So far, that has been limited to attacks on US banks and probes in dams and other critical infrastructures, but so far they have not proven to have the capabilities of the Russians or the Chinese.

Their first escalation could well be in Iraq, where they support the pro-Iranian militias. But even there, they are an inopportune force. Just a few weeks ago, people took to the streets of Iraq to protest Iranian interference in their policy, not the American. But there are soft targets throughout the region, as the attacks on Saudi oil facilities showed.

To complicate the management of a dangerous moment is the removal of the president and the revival of Iran's nuclear program.

It is only a matter of time before questions arise about whether the strike was designed to create a counterattack, one of a conflict with a longtime adversary, while a Senate trial begins. And there are already charges that the president exceeded his limits and that the decision to kill General Suleimani, if it was a decision, and the Iranian leader was not simply in the wrong convoy at the wrong time, required the approval of Congress.

"The question is this," Senator Chris Murphy, the Connecticut Democrat, asked on Twitter when the news of the strike spread. "As the reports suggest, did the United States assassinate, without any authorization from Congress, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowing that it triggered a potential massive regional war?"

Trump will argue that he was well within his rights and that the attack was an act of self-defense. And he will have a strong argument: General Suleimani was responsible for the deaths of hundreds, if not thousands, of Americans in Iraq over the years, and he certainly planned more.

Recent Articles

DaBaby will remain in jail without bail due to another case in Texas

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
It seems that DaBaby will have to feel comfortable in jail at least a little more time. After his arrest in Miami for his...
Read more

The first crush of Jodie Turner-Smith was, of course, Joshua Jackson

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Broadimage / Shutterstock It was written in the stars. Everyone is the first crush on celebrities when they are children, but...
Read more

“Cache issue” causes Xiaomi cameras to show other people’s camera feeds

Technology Isaac Novak - 0
19 with 15 posters participating Xiaomi's two home security cameras. Someone else's sleeping baby. The camera feeds all show weird distortion, missing data, and incorrect cropping like this. Sometimes the images are ver…
Read more

Apple will engrave emoji on your AirPods case for free

Technology Admin0 - 0
Apple is expanding the free engraving options on AirPods cases to include emoji. The selection is fairly limited, ranging from a few faces (such as my personal favorite, the grimace) through to heart and star symbols. You can also have a ghost, robot, alien, …
Read more

Snapchat quietly acquired AI Factory, the company behind its new Cameos feature, for $166M

Technology ajit - 0
After acquiring Ukraine startup Looksery in 2015 to supercharge animated selfie lenses in Snapchat arguably changing the filters game for all social video and photo apps Snap has made another acquisition with roots in the country, co-founded by one of Lookser…
Read more
©