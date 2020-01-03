Fire updates in Australia: preparing for an even worse weekend

SYDNEY, Australia – Already beset by one of the worst seasons of forest fires in the history of Australia, evacuees and those who stayed on Friday were prepared to make conditions worse.
In southeastern Australia, supermarket shelves emptied, service stations closed and roads got stuck in traffic as the skies turned a hellish red. a smoked white. Firefighters were overwhelmed by more than 100 furious fires and families were forced to make dangerous decisions to stay or leave.
The figure so far includes 18 deaths, more than 1,000 homes destroyed and thousands of animals killed. On Friday, experts and government officials offered a grim warning: next weekend is likely to be the most dangerous.
Here is the latest:
Predictions for Saturday
Early Friday, the New South Wales Fire Service dramatically expanded its estimate of the amount of land at risk from the spread of fires, including "embankment attacks,quot;, in which the wind carries fragments of burning wood. The weekend is expected to bring high winds and temperatures of more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, or about 38 degrees Celsius.
New South Wales, the state that includes Sydney, declared a state of emergency in its southeast region on Thursday. Residents and tourists in a wide strip of the southeast They were advised to flee.
"It seems that it is not real,quot;
People who stayed on the south coast were preparing for the worst, after days of declining resources.
Clarinda Campbell, 37, said she and her two children had been without power and had barely slept since Tuesday, when fires swept the area. They fled to a property of their parents in Surf Beach, where the telephone reception was in all the places, except in some. Water and food sources were running out, with no way to store them, and there was no garbage disposal service. The radio was the main source of information, and stores only accepted cash.
But the community joined, he said. On Friday, a neighbor brought fresh bread, which is now a luxury.
"It has been very moving," said Campbell. "In the crisis you see the best and the worst."
On Friday, the family fed their cars in case a break was necessary.
Without the use of telephones, they had to make contingency plans. Ms. Campbell said she was nervously waiting on Saturday, when her husband, who had stayed in the city of Broulee to defend his home, was supposed to run to a nearby hill with a little cell reception, to let him know if He was safe.
But with the possibility of fires blocking escape routes, she was trying to communicate with her husband on Friday to convince him to leave.
"It seems not real," he said. "I went to sleep every night and woke up every morning hoping it was just a bad dream."
Bernard Kreet, a catering provider in Catalina, said he was hosting two families who had been evacuated from other cities, thinking that Catalina would probably avoid the worst. While his partner had gone to town to the north, Mr. Kreet chose to stay.
"It's very difficult to get out of the city, it's chaos down here," he said.
Catalina has run out of rice and the fuel is low, she said. There was no electricity from Tuesday to Thursday.
When the fire spread near the area on Tuesday, he curled up with another 300 people at a Catalina golf club, hoping to know if it would reach them.
"The feeling in that room, of 300 people simply scared, was heavy," he said. “There will be many people with PTSD after this. A lot of people are so anxious. "
Isabella Kwai reported from Sydney and Daniel Victor from Hong Kong.