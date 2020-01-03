Fire updates in Australia: preparing for an even worse weekend

By Matilda Coleman
Latest News

SYDNEY, Australia – Already beset by one of the worst seasons of forest fires in the history of Australia, evacuees and those who stayed on Friday were prepared to make conditions worse.

In southeastern Australia, supermarket shelves emptied, service stations closed and roads got stuck in traffic as the skies turned a hellish red. a smoked white. Firefighters were overwhelmed by more than 100 furious fires and families were forced to make dangerous decisions to stay or leave.

The figure so far includes 18 deaths, more than 1,000 homes destroyed and thousands of animals killed. On Friday, experts and government officials offered a grim warning: next weekend is likely to be the most dangerous.

Here is the latest:

Early Friday, the New South Wales Fire Service dramatically expanded its estimate of the amount of land at risk from the spread of fires, including "embankment attacks,quot;, in which the wind carries fragments of burning wood. The weekend is expected to bring high winds and temperatures of more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, or about 38 degrees Celsius.

New South Wales, the state that includes Sydney, declared a state of emergency in its southeast region on Thursday. Residents and tourists in a wide strip of the southeast They were advised to flee.

"It has been very moving," said Campbell. "In the crisis you see the best and the worst."

On Friday, the family fed their cars in case a break was necessary.

Without the use of telephones, they had to make contingency plans. Ms. Campbell said she was nervously waiting on Saturday, when her husband, who had stayed in the city of Broulee to defend his home, was supposed to run to a nearby hill with a little cell reception, to let him know if He was safe.

But with the possibility of fires blocking escape routes, she was trying to communicate with her husband on Friday to convince him to leave.

"It seems not real," he said. "I went to sleep every night and woke up every morning hoping it was just a bad dream."

Bernard Kreet, a catering provider in Catalina, said he was hosting two families who had been evacuated from other cities, thinking that Catalina would probably avoid the worst. While his partner had gone to town to the north, Mr. Kreet chose to stay.

Recent Articles

Fire updates in Australia: preparing for an even worse weekend

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
SYDNEY, Australia - Already beset by one of the worst seasons of forest fires in the history of Australia, evacuees and those who stayed...
Read more

See publication – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Caterina Scorsone presents her third daughter through sweet photos with big sisters

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
WENN / Adriana M. BarrazaWhen he wishes fans a happy new year, the actress of & # 39; Gray & # 39; s Anatomy...
Read more

Danielle Staub does not regret dragging Margaret Josephs through her hair during the fight

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
During the explosive fight, Danielle pulls Margaret through her hair and drags her through the room of a retail store while the two...
Read more

Katy Perry praises Orlando Bloom for & # 39; Take out the poison & # 39; her

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Vogue IndiaIn a cover interview for Vogue India, the success creator of & # 39; Dark Horse & # 39; admit that & #...
Read more
©