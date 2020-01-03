Fire updates in Australia: fire spread, increased heat and high winds

Australia fears Saturday is the worst day yet.
Hundreds of people who had spent days trapped by fires along a beach in the city of Mallacoota arrived at a safe place more than 300 miles away on Saturday morning, after a 20-hour trip on a naval ship .
Others were left behind, even when Australian officials in three states urged anyone who could go to do it. By Saturday, numerous cities along the east and southeast coasts of Australia were surrounded by fire. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that 3,000 Australian army reservists would be called to help.
This is already one of the worst seasons of forest fires that Australia has suffered and, according to all measures, Saturday was expected to be even more extreme. High winds and temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit will probably exacerbate fires that are already out of control.
The figure so far: 20 deaths, more than 1,300 homes destroyed, countless dead animals and tens of thousands of acres of national parks and burned forest lands.
Tired but grateful, fire evacuees reach a safer shore.
After 20 hours aboard the MV Sycamore, the naval ship that rescued her from the city devastated by the Mallacoota fire on the southeast coast of Australia, all Darcy Brown wanted was to take a shower.
Mrs. Brown, 16, and her family had recently moved to Mallacoota when, on New Year's Eve, a fire that turned the sky "red one minute,quot; and "black the next,quot; swept the city, sweeping the city her new home Mrs. Brown's asthma is even worse]. It was "devastating," she said Saturday morning in Somerville, where she and dozens of others had been taken by the Australian Navy, after disembarking at the nearby Hastings harbor.
Ms. Brown and other evacuees said they were tired but grateful to be safe on land. People were leaving buses, some with only a few belongings, others with their dogs. A man got off a bus, hugged a woman who had come to meet him and sobbed.
They were among about 60 people who had arrived at the MV Sycamore. About 1,100 more people were expected to arrive from Mallacoota on a larger ship, the HMAS Choules, later on Saturday.
Not everyone is willing to leave.
Not everyone obeyed the evacuation orders, and for many of those people, authorities say it is now too late to leave. "Seek shelter as the fire draws near," the New South Wales Rural Fire Service in the Peak View, Numerella and Countegany communities warned on Saturday or near them.
David Rowland of Batemans Bay is among those who stay.
He said the community was like a ghost town now that the tourists had left. But the power was back and he said he had enough supplies to see the fires. He intends to spend Saturday night in his boat.
"I have the sea here," he said. "There is no way in the world to drive anywhere. I feel that I am safe here."
