Fire updates in Australia: fire spread, increased heat and high winds

Australia fears Saturday is the worst day yet.

Hundreds of people who had spent days trapped by fires along a beach in the city of Mallacoota arrived at a safe place more than 300 miles away on Saturday morning, after a 20-hour trip on a naval ship .

Others were left behind, even when Australian officials in three states urged anyone who could go to do it. By Saturday, numerous cities along the east and southeast coasts of Australia were surrounded by fire. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that 3,000 Australian army reservists would be called to help.

This is already one of the worst seasons of forest fires that Australia has suffered and, according to all measures, Saturday was expected to be even more extreme. High winds and temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit will probably exacerbate fires that are already out of control.

The figure so far: 20 deaths, more than 1,300 homes destroyed, countless dead animals and tens of thousands of acres of national parks and burned forest lands.