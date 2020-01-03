Fetty Wap Baby Mamas end the fight, they send love to each other

Instagram

When asked if she and Masika Kalysha are "great," Lezhae Zeona writes: "I thought it would be a cold day in hell before we saw it, but I'm glad it happened."

Fetty WapBreast babies certainly do not have the best relationship between them, but it seems that two of them have decided to bury the ax to celebrate the new year. Lezhae Zeona confirmed on Thursday, January 2 that she and Masika Kalysha their enmity was officially over and they had even sent love to prove that they are now really friends.

During a question and answer session with his Instagram followers, Lezhae received a question that said: "Are you and Sika okay now? When will they spend time together?" In response to this, she wrote: "Finally, yes, haha ​​… I thought it would be a cold day in hell before we saw it, but I'm glad it happened …", calling "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"alum her" good sister ".

Then he labeled Masika's account and added: "By the way, you looked good in New Year … that black dress? Yasssss bishh, I'm here for that." Masika noticed the greeting and replied: "Thank you beautiful. Luv u lil sis HNY", to which Lezhae replied: "Happy new year."

<br />

The enmity of Lezhae and Masika dated from 2016, when both turned to Twitter to attack. Masika, who was pregnant with Fetty's son at the time, wrote: "My son never comes to the neighborhood to play with the girl, bye," which caused Lezhae to respond: "My son never comes to the waiting room in the office of plastic surgeons to play with yours, bye ".

She added: "And Masika Michael Jackson Looking for a ** better care with your mouth, I know. I do international pop ups. "Masika did not step back and applauded:" You tramps talk about me all day, but I don't say that a vague name doesn't make you famous. "

Masika shares a daughter named Khari Barbie Maxwell with Fetty, who also has two children with Lezhae.