Fans urge Wendy Williams to go out with DJ Boof after her romantic dinner

This is not the first time the two have been seen hanging out together, since during the summer, Wendy and DJ Boof caused dating rumors when they were seen at the HOT 97 Summer Jam.

Wendy Williams She is ready for a new relationship, at least that's how her fans think of her. The host of "The Wendy Williams Show" was seen in New York on Thursday, January 2, spending the night having dinner with DJ Boof, which led fans to ask for an appointment.

The 55-year-old woman shared a preview of dinner and posted a photo of her enjoying her meal with a beautiful view of the city in the background. "Guess who took me to dinner because he likes to see me eat?" Then Wendy wrote in the caption.

He didn't publish a photo of his dinner guest, but he did tag DJ Boof in the post. The DJ also commented below the post, leaving several face emojis crying and laughing.

It wasn't long before fans talked about the couple saying that Wendy and Boof "would make a great couple." Another fan added: "Definitely something is happening here and I like it." Someone else asked: "When will you and @djboof make it official?"

Both Wendy and the 34-year-old woman are currently on a break from "The Wendy Williams Show" for the holidays. The show is scheduled to be live again on January 6.

Wendy, who filed for divorce from unfaithful husband Kevin Hunter last year, spoke openly about dating and said: "There are so many powerful girls here these days … and many of them don't know how to retain that attitude of power. The office As a man likes a woman to be a woman, in my opinion. They don't always have to remind you that you are the CEO of whatever, whatever. Except when you have to get that out once in a while while. "