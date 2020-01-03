Fans ridicule Summer Walker for being scammed by a drug dealer

Instagram

Upon learning that the singer was ripped off when she tried to buy pot, people tell the star & # 39; I'll kill you & # 39; and comments: & # 39; All his next publications will be food with hella parsley & # 39 ;.

Summer walker He seems to be laughing at his own misery. The singer of "Playing Games" turned to Instagram Stories to publish a video of a plastic grass, which apparently was nothing more than oregano.

"What's up, Miami?" You could hear Summer say in the clip. Approaching green things inside the transparent bag, he continued: "$ 75 for some … for some grass."

<br />

Upon learning that the singer was ripped off when she tried to buy weed, some Internet users couldn't help fooling the "I'll kill you" star. "THE BOYS DEM CUT A PATIO AND PUT IT IN A BAG," one fan wrote and another added: "I don't even smoke, but I check my food before leaving a record and this would not be different."

"You left without looking at how," he continued. Meanwhile, one person wondered why Summer did not check or smell before leaving, "one would think they would at least smell it first because the gas is STRONG."

"Make the pasta not published. No one should know that you played yourself," another fan suggested. A fan joked: "All your next posts will be food with hella parsley."

Meanwhile, one person noted that "it already sounds like I'm high! That's why he doesn't realize!" Referring to Summer's social anxiety, another person said sarcastically: "I was too nervous to be near people who grabbed the wrong bag! YOU CAN CLEARLY SEE that this is not gas! What a shame TOO !!! Wow! "

Summer's boyfriend, London On Da Track, went to the comment section of The Neighborhood Talk, "Lol dub, isn't it that she doesn't even smoke, was it fun?" Not believing his words, one user replied: "Now we go, I love this lady's vibe, but you can say it is as tall as crap," while another thought that the grass should be from London.

Apart from that, Summer was enjoying the Christmas gift that London gave him, who gave him a new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. "I?" Summer asked nervously in a video she posted on the site to share photos, before her team encouraged her to check the expensive car. "I don't know, I'm scared. I feel like I've just sold all my **," he added.

Subtitling the video, Summer wrote: "People don't even know what I really went through this year. I just absorbed it and kept pushing the best I could. I kept quiet and kept myself nice and, in return, I kept getting BLESSED."



"I always feel so alone, but these men always make sure to remind me that I have a family, that I am valued, cared for and protected," he continued. "This is so crazy that I cannot thank you enough @lvrngram and thank you pumpkin @londonondatrack. I thank you very much."