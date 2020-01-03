Exclusive: Vikas Khanna in The Last Color coming to the Oscar list

The long-awaited list of Oscar nominations gives us a reason to celebrate. The directorial debut of Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna, The Last Color, which features veteran Neena Gupta, is one of 344 films that are running for a nomination in the Best Film category of 2019 for 92North Dakota Academy Awards.

We contacted Vikas Khanna, who is currently in the United States, to congratulate him on the nomination. Vikas excitedly said: "It's just the beginning. However, it's something important for someone like me, who has never made a feature film and doesn't have the backing of a production company. I'm just an aspiring storyteller, who started with the desire to make a film. I did it organically and with one hand. Being recognized for a film in the United States, that also for the first feature film, is something very important for me. "

When Vikas heard the news, he couldn't control his emotion. “I was screaming with joy. I called my mother to share the news. She said: "Okay, okay … Tune khana khaaya?", Remember.

Vikas's film is based on the similar title book written by him. He shares how he began his journey by saying: “My novel was rejected by nine publishers before it was finally published. I went to several producers with my movie but nobody wanted to support it. They always asked me: "Who is the hero of your movie?" I was never surprised that I didn't have a male protagonist, which seemed so important here. Also, people advised me not to make a movie saying, "You are a renowned Michelin star chef, why do you want to wear another hat?" But they didn't understand that I didn't want to change my hat. I just wanted to try one more. "

He continues: "I didn't know anything about cinema. I just followed my instincts. When I started making music for the movie, I had no idea what the music composition was. I searched it on Google." And he adds: "When I went to Neenaji's house, I didn't know what to tell her. I didn't even know how to tell a movie. I just told her about the last scene she dies in. My friend, who was with me, pushed me saying:" Arre unhe koi doosra scene batao ".

But Neena, with years of experience and understanding of the trade, could understand what she was trying to convey. He shares: "Neenaji loved the scene and said yes to the movie."

Vikas argues that the painful story of the widows' plight in Varanasi was born with the guilt of not being able to take their father to Varanasi. "After my father passed away, I carried the regret and I couldn't take it anymore. He takes the parents for granted that they will always be there. I found myself depressed after his death. Then, I went to Varanasi. There I experienced a turn in the life … There I met this rope walker, who was saving money to go to school. I saw the widows standing apart during Holi, since they were not allowed to have color in them. Imagine! I wrote the book based in these experiences. "

Speaking of her protagonist, Neena Gupta Vikas shared: "I am proud that Neenaji has said yes. She told me she was surprised with my writing and especially with the opening scene and the dialogue. When I shared the news of the nomination , she said: "Maine kaha tha picture paise se nahi banti, dil se banti hai,quot;.

Vikas is also happy that his effort will give hope and wings to many who do not know the trade but have a story to tell. "This has opened the doors to many people, independent people like me who are from different professions but who have a history to share."

That's true.