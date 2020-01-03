Eva Marcille is excited to be part of Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Eva Marcille starts 2020 with a lot of excitement and hope, and most of this is due to the fact that she will be part of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. Check out his recent post in which he is addressing this.

& # 39; Hooray !!!!! I can't stand my emotion !!! Rickey Smiley Morning Show! "Eva subtitled her post.

Someone wrote: "It's not that I don't love Head Krack because I do, but here in Oklahoma we have it and not all of you … sad,quot; …

A commenter congratulated Eva and said: Felic Congratulations, Eva! On another note, reading is essential! He's talking about the radio and NOT about "Dish Nation,quot; and he's not Porsha's agent anyway! "

The top fan responded to people who keep asking in the comments if Eva is replacing Porsha Williams in Dish Nation.

Another follower congratulated Eva and said: Felic Congratulations! I enjoy listening to your program every morning on my way to my office. "

Someone else said: "I remember seeing you in the next US top model and also in the restless young women, I miss you in the young and the restless."

A fan said: ‘@evamarcille U has such a natural beauty … Makeup without makeup 🗣🗣SOOO BEAUTIFUL! May 2020 brings many more blessings to your family … and maybe just one more baby. "

An Instagram installer posted this: ‘@evamarcille Please tell me that you and @ porsha4real are not mad at each other. I love you all as friends. I know that friendship was not just for the TV rating! The ladies release him and put him back on track! 🤞🏽 ’

In other news, just the other day, Eva shared a post on her IG account, which includes more photos of the NYE party, but the legend she posted made fans criticize her in the comments.



