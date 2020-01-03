"Ethical Veganism,quot; is a philosophical belief, rules of the British court

LONDON [Reuters] – A British court ruled Friday that ethical veganism is a philosophical belief that must be protected against discrimination in the workplace, in a historic decision sought by a vegan who claimed to have been unfairly fired from his job because of it.

The plaintiff, Jordi Casamitjana, argued that his employer, the League against cruel sports, fired him after he expressed concern about the investment of his pension fund in companies involved in animal testing.

In addition to not eating animal products, ethical vegans reject all forms of animal exploitation, and generally refuse to use wool or leather, or use products tested on animals.

On Friday, Judge Robin Postle at the employment court in Norwich, in the east of England, ruled that ethical veganism qualifies under the Equality Act of Great Britain as a philosophical belief and that those who adopt it are entitled to similar protection to those who have religious beliefs.