"Ethical Veganism,quot; is a philosophical belief, rules of the British court

LONDON [Reuters] – A British court ruled Friday that ethical veganism is a philosophical belief that must be protected against discrimination in the workplace, in a historic decision sought by a vegan who claimed to have been unfairly fired from his job because of it.
The plaintiff, Jordi Casamitjana, argued that his employer, the League against cruel sports, fired him after he expressed concern about the investment of his pension fund in companies involved in animal testing.
In addition to not eating animal products, ethical vegans reject all forms of animal exploitation, and generally refuse to use wool or leather, or use products tested on animals.
On Friday, Judge Robin Postle at the employment court in Norwich, in the east of England, ruled that ethical veganism qualifies under the Equality Act of Great Britain as a philosophical belief and that those who adopt it are entitled to similar protection to those who have religious beliefs.
According to the Equality Law, which was passed in 2010, people who practice a religion or have other belief systems are protected from discrimination in the workplace, if those beliefs are compatible with human dignity and do not conflict with the fundamental rights of others.
Judge Postle's ruling did not determine whether Mr. Casamitjana was fired due to his veganism. The court is expected to address that issue at a hearing scheduled for the end of February.
League Against Cruel Sports is an animal welfare charity that opposes hunting, fighting and shooting birds. Mr. Casamitjana, 55, is a zoologist specializing in animal behavior who worked as a researcher for the league. He documented cases of violations of the Hunting Law, which in 2004 prohibited the hunting of wild mammals with dogs in England and Wales.
A lawyer representing the league, Rhys Wyborn, called the ruling "an interesting legal point," but said the league said Casamitjana was fired "because of his misconduct and not the belief he has."
Casamitjana's lawyer, Peter Daly, said Friday that the ruling could lead to greater protection of employees in the workplace or in education.
Other experts went further. "After this decision, employers must be alert to the risk of discriminating against people who have beliefs that traditionally might not have been considered protected by labor law," said Hayley Trovato, a legal expert at OGR Stock Denton Solicitors. In addition to veganism, Trovato added, such beliefs could include pacifism.
A growing number of people have become vegetarian or vegan in recent years, citing dietary, environmental and ethical reasons. Those who cite ethical reasons argue that humans should not exploit or eat animals, but protect them.
Mr. Casamitjana worked for the league from 2004 to 2007 and then became an independent consultant for several animal welfare organizations. He worked again for the league as head of policy and research from 2016 until his dismissal in 2018.
The court documents show that when Mr. Casamitjana tried to suspend his pension contributions, he was told that the league was reviewing the pension provider and the problem. He argued that he was fired after informing his colleagues. About your worries
"Ethical veganism dictates all my choices of the products and services I consume, my interactions with the world, the way I use my time and my employment," he said in a statement given to the court.
"Hopefully, since my dismissal, something positive will come by ensuring that other ethical vegans are better protected in the future," he said in a statement after the ruling was made public.