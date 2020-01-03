Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova's twins are so grown up in a new video

John Parra / WireImage
Enrique Iglesias Y anna Kournikova They continue to show that their family is a total grand slam.
Taking Instagram to celebrate 2020, the tennis superstar shared an adorable video of her 2-year-old twins. Nicholas Y Lucy running in a field of grass while chasing the camera. Of course, Dad's 2012 hit "I finally found you,quot; sounds in the background. As the Russian native subtitled her weird baby clip, "#happynewyear # сновымгодом,quot;.
In fact, since they welcomed the twins in December 2017, the Grammy winner and former professional athlete have tried fans to take a look at their private world, sharing fragments of their children celebrating the 2018 World Cup and posting a touching video of them breaking into giggles
For the singer, fatherhood does not resemble anything else he has experienced. "It feels amazing. It's one of the best feelings in the world," he said. "I wake up in the morning and say & # 39; I'm dad & # 39;".
And not just a normal father, either. When asked if he would like to engage in entertainment like him, the 44-year-old admitted that he will not force them to follow any particular path.
"I want them to do whatever makes them happy." "I hope to be a nice and quiet father."
Paternity has also brought him closer to Kournikova. "It's amazing to see her be such a wonderful mother," said the singer of "Dancing." "It's amazing to see a mother do what she does, when a mother's instinct goes into action."
And, for the duo, who met in 2001 on the set of their music video "Escape,quot;, raising two children has certainly not hindered their activities in the bedroom.
"It's probably more sex now than ever," Iglesias joked. "Sex has not diminished."
