Emily Ratjkowski shares new photos and promises that more swimwear for women from Inamorata will arrive in 2020

If there is something that Emily Ratajkowksi knows and knows well, it is fashion and bikinis. She promises more of both by 2020 and fans of her Inamorata Woman clothing line couldn't be more excited. The 28-year-old supermodel had an incredibly successful year and drew attention and praise from the fashion world for her designs. It has diversified into jewelry, business suits and more, and each piece of Inamorata Woman encompasses the form, femininity and romantic nature that makes a woman unique. His pieces are considered for their sensuality, but no one shouts "I am a woman,quot; as Emily's bikinis do.

Emily's swimsuit is sexy, daring and only worn by those who are bold and proud enough to show off their curves. A mixture of thongs, thongs and almost imperceptible tops, combined with one-piece swimsuits with more coverage, are included in the popular line. Most people agree; However, if you want an ultra sexy bikini and are not afraid to show what the good Lord or your plastic surgeon gave you, you need the Inamorata woman.

Emily has shared two new bikini photos in which she expresses the feeling that she will leave 2019 in the past and will move towards 2020. She also included a subtitle that indicates that new bikinis will arrive at Inamorata Woman in 2020.

In the first photo, Emily is standing with her back facing the camera, while standing in what appears to be a pool that flows into a large body of water. She didn't say where the picture was taken, but the place is beautiful and picturesque. Emily's hair is wet and you can see that she not only poses for photos, but has also been swimming in the water.

You can see the photo below.

It has been understood that the legend that exciting things will come in 2020 means new clothes and new designs. It is not known how many more pieces of jewelry Emily plans to bring to Inamorata Woman, but her figure-shaped earrings have become a great success.

In the second photo, Emily is facing and a ship is seen in the background. She is posing in a bikini with her hand brushed against her side. She included the following title.

"A new year full of new swimming,quot;.

What do you think of Emily Ratjakowski's Inamorata Woman line? Are you a fan of your pieces?

Are you waiting for a new line of swimwear in 2020?



