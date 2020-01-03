Ellie Goulding's mother was called a racist after discrediting rapper Myles Stephenson

%MINIFYHTML65b90ee8929b7b80b7e60799d02a59e19% %MINIFYHTML65b90ee8929b7b80b7e60799d02a59e110%

Tracey Goulding publishes & # 39; a genuine apology & # 39; in one tweet and then blame his critics in another before his Twitter disappears and his Instagram is private.

Up News Info –

Ellie Goulding was news by his mother, Tracey, who was attacked after receiving a blow on Myles Stephenson. She tweeted in a post that has since been removed, "I didn't notice it so much in the jungle, but what about #myles #gmb trying to sound like a black guy?"

The British rapper replied: "Please tell me what a" black guy "Trace sounds like? I'll make sure to tell my" black "side of my family that I sound like them! They'll be happy! 2020 and racism is already beginning ".

Myles Stephenson reacts to Tracey Goulding's tweet

He continued: "Say what you want about my ability to present, but I will not tolerate racism even a bit! Especially when I am trying to brighten people's day and ESPECIALLY when you say that I and my ethnicity sounds a certain way ! @Traceygoulding you should be ashamed! "

Myles Stephenson, whose father is Jamaican, gained fame after winning "Factor X"in 2017 with his hip-hop group Rak-Su. He recently participated in the survival program "I'm a celebrity … Get me out of here!" with Caitlyn Jenner. After its removal, it appeared in "Good morning britain".

After the violent reaction, Tracey Goulding He quickly apologized, "I would like to apologize so much to Myles and any inconvenience I may have caused, I wrote something very childish, I AM NOT racist, it was a frivolous comment. I feel so ashamed to do so, it was taken out of context please forgive x."

"I have sent you a genuine apology," he said in his next tweet. "I am not racist at all, it was taken out of context." Apparently she was upset when she blamed her critics: "If you want to use it and people want to use it, keep it up. I haven't racially abused anyone, it's a shame you believe that."

Tracey Goulding denies being racist

Your Twitter is no longer available and your Instagram has been set as private.