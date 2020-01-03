Eight immigrants drown when the ship sinks near the coast of Turkey | News

Eight people, including three women, have drowned after a ship carrying immigrants sank off the Turkish Aegean coast, Turkey's Interior Ministry said.

A ministry statement on Friday said a rubber boat with about 15 people on board sank Thursday on the Fethiye coast in southwestern Turkey.

The coast guard sent three boats, a team of divers, a plane and a helicopter to the area as soon as he received the news of the incident.

A search and rescue mission of seven migrants who are believed to be missing continued.

There was no information on the nationalities of the migrants who were on the ship.

On December 26, seven people died and 64 were rescued when a ship carrying refugees and migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan sank into Lake Van in eastern Turkey, the governor's office in Bitlis province said.

Turkey is a major crossing point for immigrants trying to reach Europe to escape violent conflicts or economic difficulties.

An agreement between Turkey and the European Union in 2016 helped curb migration flows, but many asylum seekers are still trying the dangerous journey across the Aegean Sea to the Greek islands.

The authorities in Athens and Ankara reported an increase in the arrival of migrants since the summer.