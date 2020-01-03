Eddie Jackson of the Bears becomes the highest paid security in the league after the extension

The Bears have made Eddie Jackson the richest security in the NFL after giving the star a four-year defensive defense worth $ 58.4 million on Friday, according to reports.

Jackson, 27, is owed $ 33 million in guaranteed money and will be paid $ 14.6 million annually, beating Kevin Byard of the Titans and his $ 14.1 million per season.

Since he was taken in the fourth round of the 2017 draft, Jackson has become one of the best defensive players in the NFL. Jackson has started each of his 46 appearances in his three years with the Bears and was entering the final year of his rookie contract before Friday's extension.

A Pro Bowl selection in 2018 and 2019, Jackson has 10 career interceptions, four forced loose balls, 184 combined tackles and five defensive touchdowns.

Jackson helped lead Chicago and his best NFL defense to a NFC North title in 2018 and then was named a member of the All-Pro team.