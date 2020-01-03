Dr. Heather Ashton, 90, dies; Helped people stop drugs for anxiety

"Basically, we now recommend using the same type of interventions that are used to address the opioid crisis to address the benzodiazepine over-prescription crisis," said Dr. Lembke. "Dr. Ashton was the vanguard of that change."

Chrystal Heather Champion was born on July 11, 1929 in Dehradun, India, son of Harry Champion, a ranger, and Chrystal (Parsons). Her parents sent her to a boarding school in England when she was 6 years old, but in 1939, during World War II, she and her older brother, Jim, were among millions of children evacuated from Britain to live with family and foster families abroad.

The two ended up under the care of John and Obi Marshall in West Chester, Pa. They became a second family, and Heather remained in close contact with the Marshalls for the rest of her life.

He returned to England in 1945 and studied medicine at the University of Oxford. After graduating, he married John Ashton and moved to London, where he worked as an economist for the Ministry of Agriculture. They moved to Newcastle in 1964, when John was appointed professor of agricultural economics at the University of Newcastle. Dr. Ashton was hired by the university's department of pharmacological sciences, where she developed her experience in psychoactive drugs.

In addition to benzodiazepines, he conducted several studies on the effects of nicotine and cannabis on the brain, and was among the first researchers to use electroencephalography to understand changes in neuronal activity.

He worked hard to avoid any conflict of interest that could undermine people's confidence in their work or profession. She scrupulously rejected the support of any type of the pharmaceutical industry.

Even after retiring, Dr. Ashton continued to publish original research, attending to patients and teaching medical students. She also remained active on the executive committee of the North East Council on Addiction and responded to requests for advice on dependence on benzodiazepines that came from around the world.