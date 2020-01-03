Downtown Sacramento Kings, Dewayne Dedmon, fined $ 50,000 by the NBA for public trade request | NBA News

By Lisa Witt
Sports

The Sacramento Kings center, Dewayne Dedmon, was fined Thursday with $ 50,000 by the NBA for public statements to the detriment of the league and its teams.

The NBA objected to Dedmon publicly announcing his desire to be changed by the Kings. Public trade requests violate the current collective bargaining agreement of the NBA.

Dedmon made his request for public commerce to the Sacramento Bee on Sunday after making only four starts in 23 games played to open his first season with the Kings.

"I would like to be changed," the newspaper said, citing Dedmon. "I haven't been playing, so I would like to go somewhere where my talents are appreciated."

Dedmon hasn't played in 11 of the last 13 Sacramento games.

The 30-year-old is averaging 4.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game this season, below 10.8 and 7.5, respectively, last season with the Atlanta Hawks.

Dedmon has averaged 6.4 points with 5.9 rebounds in 373 career games with the Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, San Antonio Spurs, Hawks and Kings.

Last season, Anthony Davis was fined $ 50,000 by the NBA after his agent, Rich Paul, publicly confirmed his exchange request to the New Orleans Pelicans.

