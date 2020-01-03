Dolly Parton's husband photographed after 40 years and fans aren't happy with that

Dolly Parton fans are not happy and are ringing. Dolly Parton and her husband, Carl Dean, have been married for 53 years and it is common knowledge that he does not like the spotlight. The fact that Dolly has been able to maintain a sense of privacy around her marriage and her husband is amazing. It is very similar to the relationship between Oprah Winfrey and his partner Stedman Graham. Now, after 40 years without Dolly's husband, Carl, being photographed, a new photo of him has circulated in the media. After all this time, Dolly fans feel that the media should respect her privacy and leave her husband alone.

That does not mean that the photo of Carl Dean, 77, does not have many views, it is. But after people see the image, many of them wonder why it is exposed to public scrutiny after all these years. Dolly has kept many details about her marriage secret and when she reveals something publicly, she tends to generate more questions and even more rumors.

In an interview, Dolly talked about a low period in her life when she had an "adventure of the heart,quot; and had a time when she contemplated suicide. Nevertheless; As for how Dolly and Carl's personal relationship really is, that's between them. His fans think he should stay that way.

What is known is that Dolly Parton and Carl Dean have been together since 1964, married in 1966 and renewed their vows on their 50th anniversary. The two live on an extensive estate in Brentwood, Tennessee. It has been reported that because nobody knew what Carl was like, they were able to spend time together traveling in their RV and staying out of public view.

It has also been described as very opposed to Dolly Parton. Dolly is known for her open and friendly personality, but Carl is said to be the opposite. Internal sources have described Carl as reserved, shy and lonely.

