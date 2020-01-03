Doctors rush to the city of India, where 100 children died in the hospital | India News

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India has taken a team of pediatricians and other medical experts to a city in western India where, reportedly, more than 100 children died in a government-run hospital in the last month.

Indian Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan said Friday that experts will analyze clinical protocols, service delivery, availability of labor and equipment for maternal, neonatal and pediatric care services in the hospital Kota Medical College in the state of Rajasthan.

The state government said there was no negligence on the part of doctors, since most of the children who died were referral cases that arrived at the hospital in the city of Kota from distant villages, including newborn children suffering from low weight at birth, premature births and nascent infections. .

The state's chief minister, Ashok Gehlot, said in a tweet that the state health department was providing the best facilities at the hospital, which is almost 400 kilometers (249 miles) southwest of New Delhi.

The Press Trust of India news agency quoted some health ministry officials as saying that more than 70 percent of key equipment, such as infusion pumps, heaters and nebulizers for newborns, were not working in the hospital.

There was also a shortage of doctors and support staff in the pediatric department.

High mortality rates among children in some of the poorest regions of India have revealed cracks in the country's health system.

Poor parents in remote villages travel 100 km (62 miles) or more to reach a well-equipped government hospital, with a large number of sick children dying on the road.