Dillian Whyte, Callum Smith and Kell Brook have great ambitions to fulfill in 2020, says Tony Bellew | Boxing News







Dillian Whyte deserves a fight for the world heavyweight title, says Tony Bellew

Sky sports Expert Tony Bellew has given his verdict on what the future holds for five British fighters who have a point to prove in 2020.

World titles and reputation of pride will be at stake for the next 12 months, but which local heroes will take their careers to new heights?

Bellew has taken a closer look at a group of Britons who will be determined to silence their skeptics, or eager to reach their potential …

Dillian Whyte

3:55 Dillian Whyte says he has "gone through hell,quot; after being approved by the UK Anti Doping Dillian Whyte says he has "gone through hell,quot; after being approved by the UK Anti Doping

2019 should have been a great year for Dillian Whyte, but he spent the second half trying to clear his name and wonder how that could affect him when he enters this year.

I have no doubt in my mind that he deserves a massive fight and with Deontay Wilder ready to face Tyson Fury, Whyte will be a great spectator in that position, since he is currently very well with the WBC.

Since his defeat to Anthony Joshua four years ago, Whyte has done everything he was asked for and has climbed the ladder properly. 2020 should be the year you finally get your big chance.

Callum smith

Callum Smith is pointing to one of the names of stars in the sport

I have told everyone what I think about Callum Smith. Man can go as far as he wants in boxing, but 2020 has to be about him finding that defining fight that I and his team desperately want.

2020 has to be the year of Callum and there are a number of great fights that stand out for him. Tony Bellew

He has had an idea of ​​how the big stage feels in his fight with George Groves when he just got in there and basically took it apart, and now he wants to be there again. 2020 has to be the year of Callum and there are a number of great fights that stand out for him.

He is desperate for Saúl Álvarez's, but there are also many in the sport, so if he can't clarify that, then he should be looking at someone like Danny Jacobs or maybe Chris Eubank Jr. Those are big names that can make people I talked .

Kell brook

Kell Brook returns against Mark DeLuca on February 8, live on Sky Sports

Kell needs a big fight and it's as simple as that. In his day, he has shown the world that he is a fighter capable of performing at the highest level, but 2020 has to try to emphasize that fact even more because it has been a long time since he saw any action.

I know there is this desire to confront Amir Khan because the fight has been mentioned many times and is a brilliant domestic shock, but can Kell wait any longer?

The fight I would like to see for Kell is Liam Smith at 154 pounds. That is a great battle and it is a fight that should open doors for greater opportunities for the winner.

Joshua Buatsi

Joshua Buatsi could go on a fight with WBA champion Jean Pascal, says Bellew

There are good fighters and there are special fighters and I think Joshua Buatsi falls into the last group because he is someone who simply impresses me every time I see him, and I think he is getting better with every fight.

The problem Buatsi has right now is that 175 pounds is one of the deepest divisions in all boxing and the cracking of the top 10 will be a difficult question in 2020.

Are those who care for him brave enough to fight Jean Pascal? It is a fight that you can definitely win, but it would be worth the risk at this stage of your career.

Conor benn

Conor Benn can continue his impressive rise in the welterweight ranking in 2020

Conor Benn is a fighter that I like very much and I haven't hidden him when you heard me commenting on his fights for Sky sports. He can fight and you can't deny that, but people need to remember that he is still very young and is finding his feet in a sport compared to other fighters who have had much longer amateur races.

He has good people who take care of him and if he can be matched just in 2020, then it might be interesting for him at the end of the year.