Denise Richards co-stars on RHOBH think it's over with the show!

It turns out that many of the cast members of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are convinced that Denise Richards could have officially ended the series. In addition, an internal report states that there were indeed two main problems that led her to want to leave the program.

Apparently, the cast felt that something had changed in regards to Denise.

‘Many of the cast of‘ RHOBH ’feel that Denise will end the show and won't even appear at the meeting. They feel that they no longer have an interest in being close to them, since they have not filmed in a group setting in years after saying that it would appear and not, "the source that is apparently part of the production tells HollywoodLife.

Her attitude has made the other ladies even more upset because "they feel this indicates that she is not going to participate in things and will return." They know it's busy, but they feel they are too, and if they want to act, they shouldn't have done the show for another season. "

As fans know, while everyone was filming scenes for RHOBH season 10, Denise was also busy filming for her soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful!

But insider insists that, despite what the other cast members think about Denise's supposed imminent departure, she still has to really decide.

At the end of the day, she has always loved being on the show, but things have apparently changed a lot since she had her big fights with Brandi Glanville and Lisa Rinna.

Women have been shading and attacking her on social media lately, which apparently has really affected Denise.

Do you think she will really end up leaving the show or not? Would you miss her?



