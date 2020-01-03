Demi Lovato is "happy,quot; for Wilmer Valderrama, although "she knows she is losing her best friend,quot;

There is an old saying that says "if you love someone (something) let it go." That's exactly what Demi Lovato is doing with her ex boyfriend and best friend Wilmer Valderrama.

Wilmer recently proposed to his girlfriend model Amanda Pacheco. They shared the sweet news on New Year's Day.

The pop singer not only dated the actor for several years before separating in 2016, but was also there to help her when she almost died of an overdose in 2018.

Until her new relationship with Amanda, Valderrama was also Demi's confidant and one of the few people in her circle she could trust.

The 26-year-old girl feels more vulnerable because of her new break with the Austin Wilson model.

However, a source close to the star says he is happy for his ex.

‘She is happy for Wilmer if he is happy. She always wants the best for him in life and is glad that he found love. They will always be friends and have a special place in the hearts of others. But he also realized that he wasn't going to be her life partner and she knew it for a while. She went over that and has been going in a different direction. However, she wishes him well, "the source told E! Online.

Another gossip site reported that the worst thing about that 70’s Show student is that she will no longer have the platonic part of her friendship once she marries.

My Demi loved Wilmer even more as a friend than as a lover. She is losing her best friend. It basically helped her grow and never left her side. When Wilmer has girlfriends, the friendship part was acceptable, but now that he's a husband, everything will change forever. "

