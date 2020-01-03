Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey release the main song of Chhapaak

Chhapaak, without a doubt, is one of the most anticipated films of 2020. The story of the film is based on the life of the survivor of an acid attack Laxmi Agarwal, whose character Deepika Padukone is rehearsing. In addition to Queen Dee, the film has Vikrant Massey playing her partner. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie hits theaters on January 10. Today, the creators of the movie released the main song of the movie. Present at the event were Deepika, Vikrant, Meghna, Gulzar, Shankar Mahadevan and Laxmi Agarwal.

The cast and crew of the film met at the event and even talked about relevant issues that the company supports. Deepika was clicked using an Alberta Ferretti creation and it looked impressive as usual. Look at the photos of the event and see the song too.




one/ 8

Meghna Gulzar, Laxmi Agarwal, Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


two/ 8

Laxmi Agarwal, Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


3/ 8

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


4 4/ 8

Gulzar, Laxmi Agarwal, Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


5 5/ 8

Laxmi Agarwal, Deepika Padukone



Gulzar, Laxmi Agarwal, Deepika Padukone


6 6/ 8

Vikrant Massey, Meghna Gulzar, Laxmi Agarwal, Gulzar, Deepika Padukone



Vikrant Massey, Meghna Gulzar, Laxmi Agarwal, Gulzar, Deepika Padukone


7 7/ 8

Vikrant Massey, Meghna Gulzar, Laxmi Agarwal, Deepika Padukone



Shankar Mahadevan


8/ 8

Deepika Padukone, Shankar Mahadevan

