Deepika Padukone reveals how Chhapaak was initially titled

Deepika Padukone is doing everything possible to promote her next release, Chhapaak of Meghna Gulzar, where she will be seen playing a survivor of an acid attack. Inspired by the life of Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak is ready to reach the big screen next Friday. Today, the creators released the main song of the film in the presence of the cast, Laxmi Agarwal, the lyricist Gulzar and the musical directors Shankar And Loy of the Shankar-Ehsan-Loy trio. Deepika revealed an interesting anecdote related to the movie. She said that Chhapaak was not the original title of the movie. Earlier it was called Gandhak, but director Meghna Gulzar came up with the proposal to change the title.

Deepika said: "The previous movie was called Gandhak and during the process, Meghna Gulzar ji decided that we should change the title. She called me one day and I asked her why you want to change the title. Everyone will understand this title. She said I want to use the title of the movie in a song and that song becomes the soul of the movie, it becomes the thread that unites the whole movie and Chhapaak. I can be honest, I had no faith in the title when I was told and she He knows it. I was fine, yes, you are the director you decide. But I think he eventually grew up in me and today I can see his vision and today I can understand why he wanted the word Chhapaak. "

Chhapaak arrives in theaters on January 10 and also stars in Vikrant Massey as the protagonist.