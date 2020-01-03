Deepika Padukone rejects reports on the use of Ranveer Singh's money in Chhapaak

Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak is a special film for Deepika Padukone not only because she plays a survivor of an acid attack in the film, but also because it is her first home production. Deepika is making her debut as a producer with Chhapaak, which is inspired by the life of the Laxmi Agarwal acid attack survivor. Today, at the release of the film's main song, written by Gulzar and composed by Shankar-Ehsan-Loy, Deepika has fun hearing that she has invested her husband Ranveer Singh's money in the film. When he heard this, he said: "Excuse me, just khud ke paise hain. Kisne ball yeh? Excuse me, it's my own money." And everyone laughed and cheered for the way Deepika handled the question.

Produced by Fox Star Studion and Deepika Padukone Chhapaak will be released on January 10. The film will be faced with Ajay Devgn Tanhaji's home production film: The Unsung Warrior.