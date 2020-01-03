Deepika Padukone rejects reports on the use of Ranveer Singh's money in Chhapaak

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak is a special film for Deepika Padukone not only because she plays a survivor of an acid attack in the film, but also because it is her first home production. Deepika is making her debut as a producer with Chhapaak, which is inspired by the life of the Laxmi Agarwal acid attack survivor. Today, at the release of the film's main song, written by Gulzar and composed by Shankar-Ehsan-Loy, Deepika has fun hearing that she has invested her husband Ranveer Singh's money in the film. When he heard this, he said: "Excuse me, just khud ke paise hain. Kisne ball yeh? Excuse me, it's my own money." And everyone laughed and cheered for the way Deepika handled the question.

Produced by Fox Star Studion and Deepika Padukone Chhapaak will be released on January 10. The film will be faced with Ajay Devgn Tanhaji's home production film: The Unsung Warrior.

Deepika Padukone

Recent Articles

Black Twitter reacts to Donald Trump by starting the war with Iran! (Read Tweets)

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Last night, Donald Trump tried to start a war with Iran, the largest army in the Middle East, killing one of his...
Read more

Angela reveals pregnancy secret – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Porsha Williams tells fans to use their products in 2020

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Porsha Williams is announcing her line of sheets in early 2020. She is inviting fans to use her products, and many people say they...
Read more

Daryl Jacob returns midweek after a hand injury | Racing news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

In images: Iran regrets the murder of Qassem Soleimani | I ran

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets to mourn the death...
Read more
©