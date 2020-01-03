Daryl Jacob returns midweek after a hand injury | Racing news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 03/01/20 2:35 pm

Raffles rifle mounted by Daryl Jacob

Daryl Jacob hopes to return to action at Ludlow on Wednesday after a hand injury.

Jacob has been out of action since a fall from Guena Des Mottes, trained by Ben Pauling, in Musselburgh on December 9.

The spill ruled him out of the busy Christmas period and the trip on Footpad, which finally finished third, at King George VI Chase in Kempton Park on boxing day.

"After missing the holiday period due to a broken hand, it seems an age since the last race, but fortunately it seems that I will return to the saddle next week," Jacob told www.sportinglife.com.

"At one point I thought I could be back the weekend, but I lack a little strength in my hand, only two percent, so another four or five days will do very well."

"I will go to Nicky Henderson on Tuesday and then I will see the physio to see if I have everything clear after that and if I do, I will return to Ludlow on Wednesday."

