Danny Ings and Adama Traore join Trent Alexander-Arnold on the Premier League player list of the month | Soccer news

Adama Traore had a hand on three goals for Wolves in December

Danny Ings and Adama Traore have been nominated alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kevin De Bruyne for the December Premier League Player of the Month of the month.

Emiliano Buendia, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ben Foster and Jamie Vardy have joined the quartet on the list of eight men.

The Ings nomination crowns a prominent month for the striker, who scored five goals in six games to help Southampton beat Norwich, Aston Villa and Chelsea.

Their efforts contributed greatly to helping the Saints get away from the problems of descent: they started on December 18 but now they are 12, five points above the relegation zone.

Traore appeared in seven games in a busy month for Wolves, scoring twice and recording an assist.

He scored one and established another in the impressive return victory over Manchester City, while Liverpool's boss Jurgen Klopp described him as a "great, great talent,quot; before the Wolves' trip to Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold enjoyed a highly productive December when Liverpool strengthened its lead to 13 points at the top of the league.

He scored one and accumulated three assists in five games and was involved in three of his four goals during his beating Leicester in second place.

De Bruyne had a hand in a remarkable seven goals in just six games during December for Manchester City, including scoring two and setting another in his 3-0 victory at Arsenal.

The Calvert-Lewin nomination comes after his five goals in seven games helped Everton rise from the 17th of the month to his current 11th position.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has three goals in three games since Carlo Ancelotti became coach of Everton

He scored twice each in the victories over Chelsea and Newcastle and helped the Toffees tie with Manchester United and Arsenal.

Vardy also scored five goals in December, even against City in Etihad, as Leicester consolidated second place in the league.

Foster produced three clean sheets in six games for Watford and helped them win over Manchester United and Villa, as well as an eight-place tie at Sheffield United.

The change in shape of the Hornets after Nigel Pearson's appointment last month has seen them reduce the security breach from six to two points.

Buendía completes the short list after impressing Norwich. He recorded two assists in seven games, as the Canary Islands won accredited draws with Arsenal, Leicester and Tottenham.