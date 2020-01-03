Danielle Staub does not regret dragging Margaret Josephs through her hair during the fight

%MINIFYHTMLf81fe7872d1bcbeeb2a6f63587f3af1b9% %MINIFYHTMLf81fe7872d1bcbeeb2a6f63587f3af1b10%

During the explosive fight, Danielle pulls Margaret through her hair and drags her through the room of a retail store while the two exchange profanity in a heated argument.

Things were brutal in the last episode of "The true housewives of New Jersey"On Wednesday, January 1 episode of the reality show Bravo saw Danielle Staub get physical with your nemesis Margaret Josephs While they were shopping.

During the explosive fight, Danielle pulled Margaret through her hair and dragged her through the room of a retail store. Jackie Goldschneider She seemed to want her friend to get away from Danielle because she "was worth it" and "a piece of shit." Those comments made things even worse.

"Aren't I worth it ?! I'm a piece of shit!" Danielle yelled at Jackie, who replied: "Don't touch me."

At one point, Margaret told her co-star Teresa Giudice de Danielle, "Teresa, has been dragged and mounted hard, and that's all I have to say." Danielle replied: "Oh, honey, and your damn tits! You must finish them!" causing Margaret to pour water on Danielle's head.

Danielle was clearly not happy while shouting: "Did I hit a nerve?! I hit a nerve, do you fuck?" Then he took Josephs' bag and took out all the contents before putting some in a lit candle. Teresa was surprised at how things went and tried to avoid laughing. "Ohhh my God! Are you kidding me?" She said with a laugh.

"We're fucking even!" Danielle yelled at Margaret. "Take care of your back, bitch!" she added. "Did you start it? I'm going to finish it. Never come back for me, you fucking bitch!"

Dolores Catania tried to help clean up the mess while Melissa Gorga He apologized to the spectators and horrified employees. "You are embarrassed?" Danielle asked Melissa, who then activated. "Yes, I'm fucking! This is crazy! No?!" Melissa responded.

Teresa also intervened, telling Danielle: "That's your damn friend! She started it! You fucking poured the water! Why would you do that?!"

Danielle, meanwhile, did not plan to stop the tension. In any case, he intensified the fight when he approached Margaret and grabbed his ponytail from behind. "You can't even discolor it anymore, your hair is so broken! I just can't help it anymore. I really can't," he said as he dragged Margaret around the room.

In the "After Show", Danielle revealed that she did not regret having done a physical exam with Margaret. "I was going to take something she really loved, and I wasn't sure what I was going to do with it. So I decided to pour her bag into a candle, and it made me feel happy. I felt happy! Everyone was in shock, and I said: & # 39; Oh, does that surprise you? & # 39; "she said.

"Regrets?" Danielle continues. "Hell, no. The only thing I regret is not doing it before! You can stretch your neck all you want to hide all those wrinkles, but I think you once told me that I have a really dark soul. I'm not sure if that is racist or not, but I know it's more about her than about me. "