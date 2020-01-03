Daniel Farke: Norwich City will not buy panic in the January transfer window | Soccer news

Teemu Pukki (hamstrings) is out for the third round of the FA Cup with Preston; The top scorer of the Canary Islands is also a doubt for the clash with Manchester United in the Premier League on January 11

















Daniel Farke insists that Norwich will not try to increase his chances of avoiding the Premier League relegation by signing many new players.

Daniel Farke says that Norwich "will stay awake,quot; in the January transfer window, but will not panic buying new players to try to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The lower club of the upper flight has seven safety points and has not won since November.

His prospects of ensuring the survival of the top category in the short term have been further complicated with forward Teemu Pukki, who has scored nine goals in 21 league games this period, currently sidelined by a hamstring problem.

Daniel Farke says Temmu Pukki is a doubt for Norwich's next showdown on January 11 against Manchester United

Despite the possibility of a coming descent, Farke insists that buying several players is not the solution to improve the position of the Canarian league.

"The January market is always a difficult market and I am not tempted to do too much business," Farke said.

"But we will not fall asleep, we will stay awake and if there is an opportunity to strengthen our squad we will."

"But we won't do it with a & # 39; panic purchase & # 39 ;, it should make sense for the future too."

In addition to Pukki, Farke has to do without the injured duo Josip Drmic and Dennis Srbeny on Saturday, which means that Adam Idah is the only recognized forward available for the one-way trip to Preston in the third round of the FA Cup.

Midfielder Todd Cantwell is among a series of players linked to a move away from Carrow Road during the January transfer window

Since the amount of options in the attack positions seems low, the Norwich head coach believes that it will be difficult to convince the possible transfer targets to consider a change to Carrow Road, given the current position of the league in the club .

"The easiest way when you want to spend money is to do it in the summer window because the market is a little cheaper and you can always attract more players," Farke added.

"In January it is a bit complicated because you will find players who are not at your pace, if you are not in a position where we can guarantee Premier League football next season, it makes it a bit more difficult."

Farke also said that defenders Christoph Zimmerman and Grant Hanley will be evaluated before their FA Cup clash with Alex Neil's Preston, which is currently in tenth place in the Sky Bet Championship.

Meanwhile, end Patrick Roberts, who had not started a game for Norwich in the entire season, recently ended his Manchester City loan period to join Middlesbrough until the end of the campaign.

Emiliano Buendia also remains a target for Aston Villa, while Max Aarons is being linked to a transfer to Tottenham.