Dancing with the competing stars that broke their partners

She said yes!

Nikki Bella Y Artem Chigvintsev They are going to walk down the hall very soon. The couple, who met on the show. Dancing with the stars, announced on Instagram that they got engaged in Paris in November. The two have been dating for just over a year, and they couldn't be more excited to walk down the hall.

However, they would not be the first. DWTS couple to move from dance partners to life couples. Over the years, more than a few contestants have found their perfect match through the popular mega contest. Shark tank star Robert Herjavec and his partner Kym Johnson They got married in 2016 and welcomed the twins almost two years later. Who can forget professional dancers? Peta Murgatroyd Y Maksim Chmerkovskiy who married after five years dating and welcoming a son together.

This show can boast more couples than The Bachelor! While not all couples arrived in the hall, at least there were many good memories along the way.