Dancing with the competing stars that broke their partners

She said yes!
Nikki Bella Y Artem Chigvintsev They are going to walk down the hall very soon. The couple, who met on the show. Dancing with the stars, announced on Instagram that they got engaged in Paris in November. The two have been dating for just over a year, and they couldn't be more excited to walk down the hall.
However, they would not be the first. DWTS couple to move from dance partners to life couples. Over the years, more than a few contestants have found their perfect match through the popular mega contest. Shark tank star Robert Herjavec and his partner Kym Johnson They got married in 2016 and welcomed the twins almost two years later. Who can forget professional dancers? Peta Murgatroyd Y Maksim Chmerkovskiy who married after five years dating and welcoming a son together.
This show can boast more couples than The Bachelor! While not all couples arrived in the hall, at least there were many good memories along the way.
Scroll through the images below to see all the DWTS couples who found love on the dance floor.
A B C
Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten
Instagram star and model Alexis Ren and relatively new pro Alan Bersten She flirted a storm all season, and Alexis has admitted to the show that she is in love with Alan. At that time, a source even told E! News that "they really enjoy each other's company,quot; and that they were "seeing where things are going,quot;.
Showmance or Real Deal? Everything for the cameras, unfortunately. Several media reported that Alexis and Alan separated last December, attributing it to demanding and long-distance schedules.
Michael Tullberg / Getty Images
Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson
Val and Jenna were dating in 2015, before being promoted to a professional dancer. They got engaged in June 2018 before making it official and walking down the hall in April 2019.
Showmance or Real Deal? A real deal, you!
ABC / Eric McCandless
Emma Slater and Sasha Farber
After dating a little since 2011, the professionals got engaged live on the show in October 2016 and married in March 2018.
Showmance or Real Deal? Obviously the real deal.
INFphoto.com
Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Professional dancers got engaged on December 5, 2015 after leaving since 2012. Maks proposed on stage at the SWAY: a dance trilogy event in Miami. Six months after welcoming your child. Shai, the lovebirds exchanged vows during a luxurious ceremony in July 2017.
Showmance or Real Deal: A match made in DWTS Sky!
A B C
Alek Skarlatos and Emma Slater
While she was associated with Hayes Grier, these two liked each other during Switch Up Week, with Alek calling her "so sexy." After her removal, Emma said she and Alek didn't have an appointment yet, and said, "We'll see."
Showmance or Real Deal: Given Alek's tendency to blush and avoid answering questions about her feelings for Emma, tell E! News "no comments!" We believe that this crush was very real. But Emma would soon be out of the market forever, so if it were real, it wouldn't be that real.
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images
Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson
Shortly after Shark tank Star announced that he was separating from his wife for 14 years Diane Plese, the sources confirmed that he and Kym Johnson, his professional partner of season 20, they were dating and "really happy together."
While Robert and Kym initially were shy about the nature of their relationship, that stopped quickly. They got engaged in February 2016, got married in June 2016 and received twins in April 2018.
Showmance or Real Deal: Very very very real.
Mark Sullivan / WireImage.com
Mario Lopez and Karina Smirnoff
Associates in the third season, Smirnoff and Lopez quickly began a romance, which lasted for two years, before it was finally suspended in 2008. "The relationship was not going in the right direction," the Smirnoff representative said in a statement. , after rumors of infidelity by Lopez.
Showmance or Real Deal: True business
Karina Smirnoff and Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Professional dancers got engaged in 2009 only six months after they started dating, shortly after their separation from Mario López. Unfortunately, he was suspended later that year. But the duo is still friendly, even going on vacation together.
Showmance or Real Deal: True business
AP Photo / Matt Sayles
Sabrina Bryan and Mark Ballas
The partners began a romance in the fifth season, but separated a few months after their surprising departure. Still, Bryan and Ballas remained friendly, with The "Cheetah Girls Star even returns to the ballroom to cheer him up the next season.
Showmance or Real Deal: True business
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
Shannon Elizabeth and Derek Hough
After showing his crazy chemistry during season 6, the duo came out for almost a year before announcing his breakup in the most cordial way: matching tweets! "Hello everyone, we wanted everyone to know directly from us, that Shannon and I have decided to end our relationship as a boyfriend and girlfriend …" Hough tweeted.
"However, we love each other and we love each other very much and we will continue to be friends and in the lives of others," said Elizabeth.
Showmance or Real Deal: True business
Felipe Prieto
Meryl Davis and Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Although they dodged questions about their reported romance during season 18, a source told E! News that the eventual champions were just friends.
Showmance or Real Deal: This time, it was a showmance
Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic
Chad Ochocinco and Cheryl Burke
While they never went out technically, he didn't stop Chad from trying to woo his professional partner, he even bought his gifts like a diamond necklace and a diamond ring, which he finally returned. "We had an adventure," Burke said later. Wendy Williams. "A flirtatious little flirt. Like a flirtatious, flirtatious. That's all."
Showmance or Real Deal: Showmance!
Jonathan Leibson / Getty Images for Star Magazine
James Maslow and Peta Murgatroyd
Interestingly, the duo had come out on several dates even before he signed up for the show. And although they denied rumors of romance during DWTSThat didn't stop them from playing their chemistry during the performances.
Showmance or Real Deal: Showmance
Frederick Breedon / WireImage.com
Erin Andrews and Maksim Chmerkovskiy
One of DWTSIn most playful couples, rumors revolved around their relationship throughout the season, and they were doing nothing to stop them! Seriously, they organized a kiss almost on a bed for one of their final performances. His jokes continued in season 18 when Erin Andrews signed as co-host of the show.
Showmance or Real Deal: Showmance
Denise Truscello / Getty Images
Chuck Wicks and Julianne Hough
The only DWTS Hough returned to the show in the eighth season to dance with his country music singer. Unfortunately, eighths were eliminated and separated shortly thereafter.
Showmance or Real Deal: True business
Jason Merritt / Getty Images for GLSEN
Brant Daugherty and Peta Murgatroyd
While there were rumors that the duo had an affair during their season, the pretty Little Liars Star always denied that he was dating Murgatroyd.
Showmance or Real Deal: Showmance
Congratulations to the happy couples!
ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.